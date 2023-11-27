A heartbroken mum has paid tribute to her “beautiful boy” and thanked the community for its “kind” support following the alleged murder of her son.

Aiden West, 24, and Tommy West, 18, have now been charged with Levi Webb’s murder and Sarah Flynn, 35, has been charged with assisting an offender following the incident in Gosport on Friday.

Officers were called to Keyes Road at 2.32am after Levi had been seriously assaulted in the area. He later died from his injuries.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-2101)

Now his mum Tammy Kent has posted on social media: "I want to thank everyone for the kind messages of support since my boy was taken away from me in the worst way imaginable. Our family has been ripped to pieces once more.

"Your kind words of strength and compassion have been immeasurable to me, 'we are here for you' 'we love you' 'we got you' - all words I needed to hear. I need the strength and the positivity they give me.

"The flowers, the snack, and the beers. The best and biggest hugs. I thank you all. The messages of love for my boy Levi are overwhelming."

Ms Kent shared some of the messages she has received since her son died. One said: “Levi stayed with me and made sure I was safe in Emma's when a guy put his hands on me."

Another posted: “I was cold and alone at the taxi rank and he took me home in his taxi.”

A third person said: “He looked after me when I first arrived in a new school and I had no-one."

Ms Kent said her "beautiful boy" was so "so loved" before adding: "His kind heart outweighed his naughty heart. He loved his Mumma with all he had...and I loved him more. My son, my friend, my Levi."