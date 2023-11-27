Two men and woman named and charged by police after man, 22, murdered in Gosport

Two men and a woman have been charged after a 22-year-old man was murdered in Gosport, police have said.

Officers were called to Keyes Road at 2.32am on Friday, 24 November after the man had been seriously assaulted in the area. He later died from his injuries.

Tommy West, 18 of Fisgard Road, Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-3218)

Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close, Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.

They will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

Details of previous arrests include a 45-year-old woman from Fareham arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She is currently in police custody.

A 19-year-old man from Gosport arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday has now been released on police bail until 24 February. A 67-year-old man from Salisbury arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail until 25 February.

A 22-year-old man from Fareham arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail until 25 February. A 35-year-old man from Fareham arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released without charge.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to submit here: mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E13-PO1