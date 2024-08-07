Heavy police presence at scene of Portsmouth anti-immigration protest - pictures

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 00:45 GMT
Officers turned out in their numbers after an anti-immigration protest broke out outside a UK Border Agency building.

Roughly 100 people, some wearing face coverings and hoods will carrying British flags, temporarily blocked the M275 northbound next to Kettering Terrace yesterday evening (August 7). Counter-demonstrators arrived in their numbers, with both groups being split by police.

Racial slurs and anti-refugee chants were heard from the individuals outside the Shell Garage. Isolated members of the group had verbal exchanges with officers while in the middle of the road. Further units were deployed to the scene, including three full vans.

After the protestors were moved out of the road, some counter-demonstrators were present and shouted at them that they were “racist”. Racial slurs and other obscenities were shouted in response. Groups began to the disperse at 8.45pm, with a larger cluster of anti-immigration protestors remaining outside the UK Border Agency building near Portsmouth International Port.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman previously said at 9.15pm: “The M275 northbound was blocked by a group of attendees for a short time, however officers engaged with them and they moved a short time later. No arrests have been made in Portsmouth at the current time.”

The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

Policing the Anti-immigration protest near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

Policing the Anti-immigration protest near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

Anti-immigration protesters near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

Anti-immigration protesters near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

Anti-immigration protest formed near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

Anti-immigration protest formed near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

