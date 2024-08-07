Roughly 100 people, some wearing face coverings and hoods will carrying British flags, temporarily blocked the M275 northbound next to Kettering Terrace yesterday evening (August 7). Counter-demonstrators arrived in their numbers, with both groups being split by police.

Racial slurs and anti-refugee chants were heard from the individuals outside the Shell Garage. Isolated members of the group had verbal exchanges with officers while in the middle of the road. Further units were deployed to the scene, including three full vans.

After the protestors were moved out of the road, some counter-demonstrators were present and shouted at them that they were “racist”. Racial slurs and other obscenities were shouted in response. Groups began to the disperse at 8.45pm, with a larger cluster of anti-immigration protestors remaining outside the UK Border Agency building near Portsmouth International Port.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman previously said at 9.15pm: “The M275 northbound was blocked by a group of attendees for a short time, however officers engaged with them and they moved a short time later. No arrests have been made in Portsmouth at the current time.”

