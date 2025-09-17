Thief smashes up doors, cupboards and toilet during house burglary in Hedge End, Hampshire
Officers have launched an investigation after an address was broken into last weekend. The incident took place at Turnpike Pavilion in Turnpike Way, Hedge End.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it has been reported “that entry was forced to the premises and damage caused to doors, cupboards, crockery and a toilet”.
“Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” they added. “As part of those enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything of the incident, saw anyone or anything suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone who has any footage, such as doorbell camera, dash cam or CCTV.
“If you can help with any of the above, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250416121.” Information can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.