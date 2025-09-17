Police are hunting for a burglar who smashed up a house once he got inside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have launched an investigation after an address was broken into last weekend. The incident took place at Turnpike Pavilion in Turnpike Way, Hedge End.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it has been reported “that entry was forced to the premises and damage caused to doors, cupboards, crockery and a toilet”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” they added. “As part of those enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything of the incident, saw anyone or anything suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone who has any footage, such as doorbell camera, dash cam or CCTV.

“If you can help with any of the above, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250416121.” Information can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.