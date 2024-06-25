Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s or 60s flashed two teenage girls in a park.

The incident occurred in Greta Park, Hedge End, where a man indecently exposed himself to two 15-year-old girls between 8.30pm and 8.50pm on Monday, June 24. Police are now appealing for witnesses and for anyone that may have information to come forward. The man, who was seen entering and leaving the park on several occasions before the incident, is described as:

• White

• Aged between 50 and 60 years

• Bald head or receding with very light-coloured hair

• Large belly

• Smartly dressed

• Wearing long-sleeved white shirt, with a small motif on the chest, and smart black trousers

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an indecent exposure in Greta Park, Hedge End yesterday (Monday 24 June).

“If you have any information which may assist in our investigation, including any dash cam, doorbell camera, mobile phone or CCTV footage, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 44240266515.”

Police advised that you can also contact the police via their website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report online via their website