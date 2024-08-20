Hedge End man who "touched the hearts of so many people" dies in motorbike crash - family pay tribute

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
A young motorcyclist who “touched the hearts of so many people” has died following a serious crash.

Brandon Fielder, 22, from Hedge End, passed away following a collision on July 28. Officers were called at 11.37am to the crash involving a red Vauxhall Mokka and a silver Triumph motorcycle at the junction of Heath House Lane and Barnfield Way.

Brandon Fielder, 22, of Hedge End, died in a motorbike crash. His family have paid tribute to him.Brandon Fielder, 22, of Hedge End, died in a motorbike crash. His family have paid tribute to him.
| Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and have issued a tribute via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

They said: “Brandon, you have touched the hearts of so many people and will never be forgotten. Always in our hearts, forever on our minds. Loves ya, Mum, Dad and Shara xxx.”

Police are continuing an appeal for information as they investigate what happened. They are keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dashcam footage. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240320692. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.

