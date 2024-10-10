A woman who went missing earlier this afternoon has been found.

Lisa McKeller, from Hedge End, disappeared just after 3pm after leaving her home. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said her family were extremely concerned for her welfare.

Police have announced that she has now been located. They said: “You may have seen our appeal a short while ago to locate 27-year-old Lisa from Hedge End. We are pleased to say that she has now been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”