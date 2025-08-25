Helicopter crashes in a field on the Isle of Wight with emergency services on scene
No information on casualties has been released following the incident near the A3020 Shanklin Road at 9.24am on Monday with roads in the area currently closed.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 9.24am to a report that a helicopter had come down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road.
“The road is closed due to the number of emergency services vehicles at the scene, so please avoid the area at this time.”
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm our dispatchers deployed the air ambulance at 09.28 to an incident near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight today.
“The critical care team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic are on scene working alongside our emergency service colleagues.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were called out shortly before 09.30am on Monday, 25 August, following reports of a light aircraft incident near Shanklin Road.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance at A3020 Shanklin Road, where a helicopter has come down in a field nearby. The road has been closed due to the number of emergency vehicles in attendance, so please avoid the area at this time.”
More as we get it.