Residents are “furious” at the council for taking the “absurd” decision to house “antisocial” homeless people in a busy area of Southsea - making it “hell on earth”.

Kingsway House in Elm Grove | Google

Locals are fed up with daily issues involving rough sleepers living at Kingsway House in Elm Grove after being moved from the notorious Ibis hotel that was used during the pandemic.

Homeless people have been accused of threatening behaviour, drug taking, criminal damage, shoplifting and defecation in the area. They are said to congregate in a car park in Albany Road and on the steps of a derelict house - both owned by Hyde Housing Association.

The association has been working with Portsmouth City Council and police to address concerns raised in the area. But with some businesses now reportedly leaving the area because of the issues and others considering their position, the authorities have been accused of not doing enough.

A local, who did not want to be named, said: “We are in despair about the level of antisocial behaviour, violence, drug taking and chaos that has resulted since the council moved all the homeless people from the Ibis to Kingsway House on Elm Grove. As residents of the local area we have had endless meetings with the council, police and housing association about this but nothing has been done and it is hell on earth.

“In the original planning application to move homeless people into Kingsway House, security was promised by the council. However, there is and has never been security in Kingsway and certainly not any that patrols the area nearby. This means the staff at Kingsway are unable to control the enormous amounts of antisocial behaviour and violence that the residents inflict on nearby residents, shops and businesses.

“The original planning application also made no mention of moving the homeless drop in centre to Kingsway. This has led to a significant increase in trouble in the local area and was done without the consent of residents. It means people congregate outside who are not residents - they drink in the street, urinate in the street, and sleep nearby. Since Kingsway opened, shoplifting in Elm Grove and Albert Road has skyrocketed.”

Speaking of the issues in Albany Road, the resident said it was the “source of much of the problem” - with the council unable to evict people from private land, and having no responsibility for litter on private land, but “Hyde do not do anything about it”. Steve Pitt, the council leader, was said to have taken this up with Hyde “but to no avail”.

Gangs of homeless men now sleep in the car park where parties take place with residents “woken by men singing and shouting”. The gatherings spill out into “fighting” in Albany Road and Elm Grove. “They all urinate in the car park and dump their rubbish there. Some homeless men living in the car park have defecated in the alleyways nearby,” the source said.

“As a result of the shoplifting and general disorder, businesses are leaving the area. Staff at nearby businesses are worried about the safety of their staff.”

The local added: “We have had four public meetings with the council and police and literally hundreds of emails and reports to police have been made, but no changes have happened. We are furious that the council took the absurd decision to house hundreds of extremely difficult, antisocial people right in the middle of a busy area with residents, shops and pubs nearby.

“It seems far more sensible to have created a number of smaller residences and spread them throughout the city rather than imposing such a level of disorder on one of the most important shopping roads in Southsea. We are also furious that this is completely contrary to planning applications. The police do their best to mop up the trouble but of course have many other important pulls on their time.”

A city council spokesperson said: "Elm Grove is home to a diverse group of businesses and residents, including several bars and restaurants, shops, the homeless hub, and homes.

"In partnership with other agencies, we hold regular meetings with these local businesses and residents to discuss issues when they arise and work together to keep the area vibrant, diverse and safe for all.

"Anyone in the city can search 'report antisocial behaviour' on the council website to report anything they are concerned about, or call the police in an emergency."

A spokesperson for Hyde, said: “We know how devastating anti-social behaviour issues can be on the community, and we’re working with our partners to resolve the issues at Albany Road and the Hyde owned car park. Following the successful removal of our ex-tenant at Albany Road, there were several months of no anti-social behaviour in the car park. Unfortunately, these issues started again earlier this year and we’re working closely with Portsmouth City Council, the police and homeless prevention teams to address them.

“We’re aware that the local authority has taken action on individuals not to use or return to the car-park and we’re helping with this enforcement action. We’re also working to secure the car park and fence off the car port, and have put in a planning application for gates to be installed in the car park.”