Idiot Benjamin Jenkins, 47, of no fixed address, and Rebecca Conlan, 42, of Stapleford Close, Romsey, were found hiding in bushes to avoid detection after raiding a property. Now Jenkins is behind bars for a year and a half while Conlan will spend eight months in prison.

It comes after the pair forced entry into a property on Ramley Road in Pennington, the New Forest, on Tuesday 27 September 2022 at around 9.45pm. They gained access via a bathroom window and completed a messy search of the property with a quantity of jewellery stolen by Conlan. Attempts were made to steal a vintage motorcycle from an unattached garage at the property.

Officers attended the scene and located Jenkins - sporting a large tattoo across his face - and Conlan hiding at the bottom of an overgrown rear garden. The thieving pair were caught bang to rights after forensics taken from inside the bathroom window belonged to Jenkins, while jewellery belonging to one of the victims’ family members was found inside a backpack which was being carried by Conlan.

Further evidence obtained from seized phones revealed messages between them discussing plans to break in and steal property from the address and another that Jenkins was staying at in Totton. Details of motorcycle parts dealers were recovered and further enquiries demonstrated they sold parts identified by the victim as having been inside the Pennington property.

Jenkins was convicted of burglary dwelling and theft from a dwelling while Conlan was convicted of burglary non-dwelling and handling stolen goods.

Det Con Rob Harnett, said: “Burglary is such an intrusive crime for anyone who has been a victim, but thankfully, no one was present in the address at the time that the offences were committed.

“The pair were calculated in their actions and showed clear motivation to commit burglary at the two address known to Jenkins; having already sold a number of items stolen from the property in Pennington.

“We are hopeful that news that the pair are now behind bars is welcomed by the local community, safe in the knowledge that they will not be out on the streets for a prolonged period. We will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals who cause harm in our communities and bring those responsible to justice.

“As a reminder to local residents, please remember to shut, and lock, all windows - no matter how small they are - to ensure that access to your property is secure at all times when you’re not in.”