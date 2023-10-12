Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warnings were issued of likely disruption from the procession which made its way from Applecross before heading to Havant for the service.

READ NOW: Man charged with burglary

A statement from Southbourne Parish Council pre-warning of delays in the area said: “Following the sad tragedy that recently occurred, the family have very kindly shared their plans for next week’s funeral and memorial service

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westbourne Cemetery. Pic: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funeral will be held on Thursday 12 October. Mourners will gather at Applecross at 11.00am to leave for a service in Havant. Mass will be at 12 noon and the expected return to Applecross is around 1.30pm.

“A horse drawn carriage will then lead the cortege from Applecross, up Stein Road, turn onto Manor Road, then onto Park Road (passing the boxing gym and recreation ground) then onto Westbourne Cemetery.

“It is expected that there will be a large number of mourners wishing to pay their respects which may result in some delays so please allow some flexibility to any planned journeys.”