“Large” funeral in Havant following “sad tragedy” sees horse drawn carriage lead cortege into West Sussex amid traffic warnings of delays
Warnings were issued of likely disruption from the procession which made its way from Applecross before heading to Havant for the service.
A statement from Southbourne Parish Council pre-warning of delays in the area said: “Following the sad tragedy that recently occurred, the family have very kindly shared their plans for next week’s funeral and memorial service
“The funeral will be held on Thursday 12 October. Mourners will gather at Applecross at 11.00am to leave for a service in Havant. Mass will be at 12 noon and the expected return to Applecross is around 1.30pm.
“A horse drawn carriage will then lead the cortege from Applecross, up Stein Road, turn onto Manor Road, then onto Park Road (passing the boxing gym and recreation ground) then onto Westbourne Cemetery.
“It is expected that there will be a large number of mourners wishing to pay their respects which may result in some delays so please allow some flexibility to any planned journeys.”
A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: “We are aware that an event has been taking place in the Havant area today. We have not received any calls that have required police involvement.”