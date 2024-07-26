Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is the face of a vile paedophile pensioner who has been jailed for 14 years for rape and sexual abuse.

Christopher Smith | Hants police

Christopher Smith, 75, of Glasgow Road, Southsea, was locked up at Portsmouth Crown Court after being found guilty following a trial.

The sick pervert was convicted of three counts of raping a male aged 16 or over, seven charges of sexual assault of a male aged 16 or above, and two counts of causing a boy to engage in sexual activity. He carried out the horrific crimes between August 2021 and April 2022.