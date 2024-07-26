Here is the face of a vile Portsmouth pensioner jailed for 14 years for rape and sexual abuse
Here is the face of a vile paedophile pensioner who has been jailed for 14 years for rape and sexual abuse.
Christopher Smith, 75, of Glasgow Road, Southsea, was locked up at Portsmouth Crown Court after being found guilty following a trial.
The sick pervert was convicted of three counts of raping a male aged 16 or over, seven charges of sexual assault of a male aged 16 or above, and two counts of causing a boy to engage in sexual activity. He carried out the horrific crimes between August 2021 and April 2022.
The sex offender has to register with police indefinitely upon his release.