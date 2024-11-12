Here's why a police helicopter was flying over Havant

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:38 BST

A police helicopter was spotted flying over Havant on Sunday evening.

A National Police Air Service helicopter.A National Police Air Service helicopter.
A National Police Air Service (NPAS) crew were deployed in the hunt for a missing person around 6.30pm.

The helicopter, which was in the air for more than an hour, was tasked to assist Hampshire police find the individual. A spokesperson for NPAS said: “At 6.24pm on Sunday 10 November, a police helicopter crew from NPAS Bournemouth was tasked to support Hampshire Police in a search for a missing person. The search area was in the Havant area. The total flying time was one hour and 13 minutes.”

Hampshire police said efforts to find the person were successful. A spokesperson said: “The helicopter was being used in connection with a search for a missing person who was subsequently located later that evening.”

