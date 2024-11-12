Here's why a police helicopter was flying over Havant
A National Police Air Service (NPAS) crew were deployed in the hunt for a missing person around 6.30pm.
The helicopter, which was in the air for more than an hour, was tasked to assist Hampshire police find the individual. A spokesperson for NPAS said: “At 6.24pm on Sunday 10 November, a police helicopter crew from NPAS Bournemouth was tasked to support Hampshire Police in a search for a missing person. The search area was in the Havant area. The total flying time was one hour and 13 minutes.”
Hampshire police said efforts to find the person were successful. A spokesperson said: “The helicopter was being used in connection with a search for a missing person who was subsequently located later that evening.”