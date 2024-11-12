Here's why a police helicopter was flying over Havant

A police helicopter was spotted flying over Havant on Sunday evening.

The helicopter, which was in the air for more than an hour, was tasked to assist Hampshire police find the individual. A spokesperson for NPAS said: “At 6.24pm on Sunday 10 November, a police helicopter crew from NPAS Bournemouth was tasked to support Hampshire Police in a search for a missing person. The search area was in the Havant area. The total flying time was one hour and 13 minutes.”