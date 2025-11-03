"I was choking on my own blood": HGV driver sentenced after serious A27 crash caused life changing injuries
Kuljinder Singh was driving a Mercedes HGV at approximatley 4.15pm on August 8, 2022, when he failed to brake for traffic on the A27 causing a crash involving three cars.
He was recorded crashing into the rear of a van at 50 mph on the dual carriageway eastbound between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts.
He left three people with life-changing serious injuries.
Singh, 45, of Ennis Square, Redcar, North Yorkshire, was arrested and charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Two men who were in the van immediately in front of the lorry continues to suffer the life-changing impact of the crash.
One of them said: “This has changed my life in every way, I now live with the lasting trauma of what happened.
“I remember waking up in the front passenger seat, I had previously been unconscious. The reason I awoke was because I was choking on my own blood.
“I turned to my work colleague. I had no idea if he was alive or dead.
“I believe this collision was avoidable, I cannot understand what the driver of a HGV has crashed into us, causing multiple vehicles to be destroyed and causing me to sustain life-changing injuries.”
Singh appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 10, where he admitted the charges and was sentenced to three years and ten months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for four years and 11 months.
Sergeant Mark Farrow from the Roads Policing Unit said: “This was a highly distressing collision which highlights the devastating impact dangerous driving has.
“All drivers need to be alert at the wheel, especially lorry drivers who pose a greater risk of harm to other road users.
“It is a miracle that no one was killed on the road that day, and Singh’s driving fell far below the standard of a competent driver.
“The driver of that HGV has destroyed my life,” one victim said.