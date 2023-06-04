The white Manchester United shirt had the message ‘Not enough’ over the number 97 – widely interpreted to refer to the number of people who died after the 1989 tragedy.

James White, 33, of Warwickshire has been charged today by the Metropolitan Police with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 19.

A further 22 people were arrested during the course of the FA Cup final policing operation for offences including assault, affray, possession of drugs and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Manchester City won the game 2-1.

Enquiries continue in respect of an item thrown onto the pitch shortly after the Manchester United goal. There has been no arrest at this stage in relation to that.