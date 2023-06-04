News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Hillsborough shirt: Man charged with wearing offensive Manchester United shirt at FA Cup final

A man has been charged by police over wearing a football shirt deemed offensive about deaths at Hillsborough.
By Tom Morton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST

The white Manchester United shirt had the message ‘Not enough’ over the number 97 – widely interpreted to refer to the number of people who died after the 1989 tragedy.

NOW READ: Pedestrian dies in M27 accident

James White, 33, of Warwickshire has been charged today by the Metropolitan Police with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 19.

A further 22 people were arrested during the course of the FA Cup final policing operation for offences including assault, affray, possession of drugs and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Manchester City won the game 2-1.

Enquiries continue in respect of an item thrown onto the pitch shortly after the Manchester United goal. There has been no arrest at this stage in relation to that.

Wembley, and inset, the shirt deemed offensiveWembley, and inset, the shirt deemed offensive
Wembley, and inset, the shirt deemed offensive
News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us