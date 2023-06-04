The eastbound carriageway was shut from 4pm to almost midnight, while the westbound side was closed for a couple of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

NOW READ: Police close road by Portsmouth petrol station

The M27 near Portchester - yesterday's accident happened further west near Southampton Airport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway and saw a black BMW hit a pedestrian. Police are now appealing for witnesses.

They say the pedestrian, a man in his 40s of no fixed abode, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Mark Foster of the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘As part of our response to this incident we had to close the M27 for several hours, and I would like to thank you for your patience as we dealt with this collision.

‘As part of our enquiries we would like to hear from anyone travelling on the road at the time who saw either the vehicle or the pedestrian in the moments before the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Did you see a pedestrian on the M27 at junction 5 yesterday? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage that would help our investigation?