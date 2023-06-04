M27 crash: Hampshire police confirm that pedestrian died after being hit by BMW
Police have confirmed that a man died in the incident, which closed both sides of the motorway yesterday near the junction for Southampton Airport.
The eastbound carriageway was shut from 4pm to almost midnight, while the westbound side was closed for a couple of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.
The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway and saw a black BMW hit a pedestrian. Police are now appealing for witnesses.
They say the pedestrian, a man in his 40s of no fixed abode, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inspector Mark Foster of the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘As part of our response to this incident we had to close the M27 for several hours, and I would like to thank you for your patience as we dealt with this collision.
‘As part of our enquiries we would like to hear from anyone travelling on the road at the time who saw either the vehicle or the pedestrian in the moments before the collision.
‘Did you see a pedestrian on the M27 at junction 5 yesterday? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage that would help our investigation?
‘If you have any information we would love to hear from you. Please contact us on 101 with reference 44230219826.’