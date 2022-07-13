Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service warned a spate of arsons at the playing field opposite the Hilsea Lido is ‘tying up’ firefighters and stopping them from dealing with ‘genuine emergencies’.

The criticism comes after crews from Cosham were scrambled three times to fires near the Hilsea pump track on Monday and Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters pictured at the scene speaking to some children who witnessed who started the fire in Hilsea.

A group of youths, thought to be in their early teens, have been setting fire to patches of grassland and burning deodorant cans.

Speaking to The News, Cosham station manager Lee Sheen said: ‘We will always be here to respond, but deliberate acts of arson like this are a waste of our resources.

‘Each of these jobs takes time, potentially tying up engines and crews which could be needed for a genuine emergency.

‘The hot and dry weather we’re currently experiencing also means that fires in the open may very quickly get out of control.

A deodorant can that was torched on the playing fields opposite the Hilsea Lido

‘So I’d like to ask our local community to stay vigilant, report fires when they see them, and talk to their children about the impact their actions may be having.’

Hilsea ward councillor Scott Payter-Harris said there was a ‘perfect storm’ of anti-social behaviour which making the lives of residents in the north of the city a misery.

Speaking of the latest spate of criminality, the Conservative councillor said: ‘This is just blatant arson from youngsters who are old enough to know better.

‘They’re blighting a spot in the city lots of people use. It’s not acceptable.’

Cosham firefighters arrive at the scene on Tuesday night to the arson in Hilsea

SEE ALSO: City leaders shocked as woman in her 90s is targeted by a callous crook

The news comes as Hampshire police continue with Operation Relief to tackle a worrying surge of anti-social behaviour in Hilsea.

Councillor Payter-Harris said the crackdown was ‘having an impact’ and added: ‘Those youngsters that are committing these offences will be getting a tap on the shoulder soon - and I can’t wait for that to happen.

‘But I’ve never had so much interaction with police in my tenure as a councillor. I have spoken to police more than ever in the last six to eight months.