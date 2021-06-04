Staff at the lido have reported gangs of youths breaking into the site every day for the last week, disrupting swimming sessions and leaving a lifeguard shaken and bruised after an altercation at the site’s gates.

A part of the fencing surrounding the site was also damaged during a break-in on Tuesday.

Police are aware of the incidents and are treating the injuries sustained by the staff member as assault, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youths have been breaking into Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth Picture submitted to The News from the Lido - June 3, 2021

Neighbourhood Policing Teams have increased their patrols in the area and are working with the lido ‘on a long term solution’ to the incidents.

Police sergeant for Hilsea Lewis Swan said: ‘Behaviour of this type is simply not acceptable and tackling anti-social behaviour at Hilsea Lido is one of our priorities over the summer.

‘The Lido is an invaluable asset to the community and we will continue to do everything we can to address these issues for staff and residents who enjoy the facility.’

No arrests have been made at this time.

Pictures of suspects on social media have solicited several people to provide possible leads, according to Helen Downing-Emms, the vice-chair of the trust that manages the site.

Speaking to The News earlier in the week, Helen said the youths acted as if they were ‘basically untouchable’.

She said: ‘We have handed all that information to the police.

‘But it seems like the police know who a lot of these children are.

‘It’s been pretty much every day – some times several times a day.

‘We are so fed up with it all.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron