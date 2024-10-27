Hooded man caught looking over shoulder at CCTV wanted by police over bike theft

A hooded man caught looking over his shoulder at a CCTV camera is wanted by police over a bike theft.

Police appeal | Hants police

The incident occurred at The Mall, Winchester Road, in Chandler’s Ford, between 8.55am and 9.20am on 3 October. The bike is a silver, red and black Carrera Crossfire.

The pictured man is described as tall with a slim build. “We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” a police spokesperson said.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240430728.”

