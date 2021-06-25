Hundreds caught not wearing seatbelt by police in three-week Hampshire crackdown

From Monday, May 24 until Sunday, June 13, the Joint Operations Unit of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police took part in a national crackdown.

Across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Thames Valley stopped 342 vehicles in that period – and found 214 not wearing a seatbelt.

The initiative was run by the Joint Operations Unit. Picture: John Devlin

These people have also been reported for the offence.

Sergeant Scott Kerr, road safety sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, said: ‘The recent seatbelt campaign in May and June showed that the vast majority of people are wearing their seatbelts. This is very positive, as we know that wearing a seatbelt correctly saves lives.

‘It does not matter how far you are travelling, every journey needs all occupants to buckle up. Research has shown that many collisions occur at low speed and within only a few miles of home.

‘You are twice as likely to lose your life in a collision if you are not wearing a seatbelt. If unrestrained, you will hit the windscreen, or the front seat in the case of a rear seat passenger, at a force of 30 to 60 times your own body weight. Please wear a seat belt every time you travel in a vehicle. It's just not worth the risk.’

Some of the offenders will be given the option to take an online diversion course.

Drivers with pets that were not properly secured were also given advice on keeping them safe for future journeys.

