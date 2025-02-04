Hungry police shame illegal Gosport driver caught leaving empty car running

Police took to social media to shame a driver with no licence, insurance or tax who was caught leaving his car running in a car park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shamed driver’s car | Gosport police

Hungry officers were out on patrol getting some food in Gosport when a quick-thinking member of the public alerted them to a car left running with no one inside.

Police leapt into action before discovering the car was on the roads illegally - resulting in the vehicle being seized and the driver facing a bill of around £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media, Gosport cops said in capital letters “no documents (equals) no car” before going on to tell the dramatic story of their capture. “Whilst out on patrol (ok we were getting some dinner) a member of the public pointed out a car that had been parked up and left running but no one with it,” the post said.

“We went to the car, turned it off and secured it. We did some checks in case it was stolen and also checked the nearby stores in case the driver had had a medical episode or similar.

“Further enquiries were made and we were able to contact the owner of the vehicle who was still nearby, he came back at our request.”

After being grilled by cops, the driver came clean over his blatant flouting of the law. The post continued: “It turns out that the driver had no driving licence, therefore no insurance and the car was not taxed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man got a ticket for driving without a licence (£100 and three points), a ticket for no insurance (£200) and his vehicle was seized (recovery costs of nearly £200). It will obviously require someone with a licence and insurance for the vehicle to collect which in itself will prove quite costly. Moral of the story, don’t drive if you don’t have your documents in order.

“Thank you to the member of the public (sheriffs badge in the post), thank you to our traffic colleagues for their help and finally thank you to Ravenscroft for coming and towing it away.”