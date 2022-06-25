Hunt continues for Havant man who skipped child sex offences trial - after false sighting elsewhere in Hampshire

Crimestoppers are offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to his arrest.

Havant pensioner Trevor McCurdy, 69, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court. He is on trial over alleged sexual offences against two girls, which span over two eras. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Hart South Police in north Hampshire, posting on Facebook, say that they stopped someone on Friday who matched McCurdy’s description – but it wasn’t him.

Their statement said: ‘We are aware of speculation on social media regarding a possible sighting in Fleet of 69-year-old Trevor McCurdy, who is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court in connection with sexual activity with a child under 16.

‘Officers stopped a man in his 60s who matched the image being circulated on Facebook at around 3pm in Crookham Road, Fleet, and we can now confirm it is not McCurdy.

‘We would ask the public to refrain from sharing this man’s image on social media.’

McCurdy faces five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration using a finger, between 2020 and 2021.

He is also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90.

This relates to five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16.

He denies the charges.

McCurdy is about 6ft, of a medium build, has grey hair and previously had a grey moustache and beard, although he might have shaved this off.

He sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes

He has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a swallow on his right forearm and a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm, and a large scar down the middle of his chest.