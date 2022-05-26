McCurdy is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The pensioner, of Almond Close, Havant, is on trial for 10 sexual offences against two girls spanning two eras.

As reported by The News on Monday, he appeared for the first two days of his trial on Monday and Tuesday last week, and has missed several dates since.

He faces five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration using a finger, between 2020 and 2021.

McCurdy is also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90.

This relates to five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16.

He denies the charges against him.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said McCurdy has connections to Chichester, and are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

They added: ‘He is described as approximately 6in tall, of medium build, and has grey hair, moustache and beard.

‘Although he might have shaven this off.

‘He sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes.

‘He has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a Swallow on his right forearm, a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm, and a scar down the middle of his chest.’