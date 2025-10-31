Hunt for distraction burglars after woman in 90s duped and has purse stolen

Police are hunting for a pair of distraction burglars after a woman in her 90s was duped into letting a woman in her house - before her purse was stolen.

Police want to find this woman | Hants police

The pensioner was at home when an unknown woman knocked on her door claiming she needed water because her vehicle had overheated.

The victim let her into her address in Botley and when they were in the kitchen, a man wearing a balaclava entered the home and took her purse.

He also rummaged through drawers and cupboards upstairs. Nothing else was reported stolen. The incident took place at around 6.50pm on Saturday 25 October.

The woman is described as white, slim build, with blonde hair in a ponytail. She was wearing glasses and a knee length dark puffer jacket.

The man is described as white, medium build, wearing a black balaclava, dark zip-up hoodie, grey jogging bottoms, and dark tartan slippers with white socks.

Police have released a picture of a woman they want to speak to and said: “Do you recognise the woman in the image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you have any footage that may assist?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250483908: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report via their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/