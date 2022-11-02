A motorist in a black vehicle and a man in his 30s were involved in a heated verbal altercation in Washington Road, Buckland, on Wednesday last week around 11am.

After words were exchanged, the driver rammed into the cyclist, causing him to fall from his pedal-cycle and break his wrist.

The incident took place in Washington Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

Police said the driver of the car was white with short blonde/light brown hair and wearing a blue or black puffer jacket.

Officers are still trying to find the man with no one arrested yet. ‘Enquiries are still ongoing to locate the man,’ a spokesman said.

The force said the only description they have of the car is that it is ‘black and quite a new vehicle’.