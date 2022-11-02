Hunt for driver who rammed cyclist causing wrist to break following row in Portsmouth street 'ongoing'
THE hunt for a driver who rammed into a cyclist causing his wrist to break following a row remain ‘ongoing’.
A motorist in a black vehicle and a man in his 30s were involved in a heated verbal altercation in Washington Road, Buckland, on Wednesday last week around 11am.
After words were exchanged, the driver rammed into the cyclist, causing him to fall from his pedal-cycle and break his wrist.
Police said the driver of the car was white with short blonde/light brown hair and wearing a blue or black puffer jacket.
Officers are still trying to find the man with no one arrested yet. ‘Enquiries are still ongoing to locate the man,’ a spokesman said.
The force said the only description they have of the car is that it is ‘black and quite a new vehicle’.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage from the area between 11am and 11.15am to contact 101 quoting 44220435838.