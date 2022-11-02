News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hunt for driver who rammed cyclist causing wrist to break following row in Portsmouth street 'ongoing'

THE hunt for a driver who rammed into a cyclist causing his wrist to break following a row remain ‘ongoing’.

By Steve Deeks
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 2:22pm

A motorist in a black vehicle and a man in his 30s were involved in a heated verbal altercation in Washington Road, Buckland, on Wednesday last week around 11am.

SEE ALSO: Pensioner rapes girl, court hears

After words were exchanged, the driver rammed into the cyclist, causing him to fall from his pedal-cycle and break his wrist.

The incident took place in Washington Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Popular

Police said the driver of the car was white with short blonde/light brown hair and wearing a blue or black puffer jacket.

Officers are still trying to find the man with no one arrested yet. ‘Enquiries are still ongoing to locate the man,’ a spokesman said.

The force said the only description they have of the car is that it is ‘black and quite a new vehicle’.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage from the area between 11am and 11.15am to contact 101 quoting 44220435838.