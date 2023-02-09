Hunt for hit-and-run driver in Gosport goes on as police yet to make arrest
POLICE are still hunting a hit-and-run driver who hospitalised a pensioner in Gosport.
The man, 84, was struck by a Mazda 5 at 10am on Monday morning before police and medics rushed to the scene on Gregson Avenue. The shocking incident has sparked a search to find the culprit in the area.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement previously said: ‘We are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious injury collision in Gosport. This involved a grey Mazda 5 and a pedestrian.
‘The pedestrian, an 84-year-old man from Gosport, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. Following initial inquiries we are now calling on anyone with information to come forward.’
But police have yet to track down the individual responsible as their enquiries continue.
Police are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV videos of the collision. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44230050075.