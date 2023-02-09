Hunt for hit-and-run driver in Gosport goes on as police yet to make arrest

The man, 84, was struck by a Mazda 5 at 10am on Monday morning before police and medics rushed to the scene on Gregson Avenue. The shocking incident has sparked a search to find the culprit in the area.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement previously said: ‘We are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious injury collision in Gosport. This involved a grey Mazda 5 and a pedestrian.

The pensioner was hit by a car in Gregson Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The pedestrian, an 84-year-old man from Gosport, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. Following initial inquiries we are now calling on anyone with information to come forward.’

But police have yet to track down the individual responsible as their enquiries continue.

