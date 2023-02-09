Officers discovered two rings which they believe to have been stolen in Fareham or Gosport this afternoon. Fareham Police said on Facebook they are investigating a burglary in the area.

The force said: ‘We are appealing for information about some property we have recovered that we believe may have been stolen from the Fareham or Gosport area. Officers investigating burglary in the area have located these two rings as part of their enquiries, which we would like to reunite with their rightful owners.

Two rings have been recovered by police, which they believe to have been stolen in the Fareham and Gosport areas. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

We believe that the rings were stolen sometime on or before January 7, 2023. If you have any information, these rings are yours, or you know who they might belong to, please call 101 quoting reference 4423000881.’