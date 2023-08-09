The dangerous pervert, aged between 30 and 40 who was wearing a white T-shirt, carried out the brazen daylight sex attack as the girl walked a dog along Hazel Avenue, Farnborough, around 6.30am on Saturday.

But despite his attempts to overpower the child, she was able to fight him off and flee the scene. “The incident occurred when a teenage girl was walking a dog. She was approached by a man she did not know who grabbed her and touched her inappropriately. She was able for force him off and left the area,” a police statement said.

"Officers are investigating and we are looking to identify the man and speak with anyone who was in the area around this time. The man is described as white, around 6ft tall and being between 30 and 40 years old. He has short brown hair and no facial hair.

“He was wearing a white t-shirt with an Under Armour logo on it, black jogging bottoms and he had a tattoo of a skull on his left upper arm. If you were in the area, or recognise this description, then we want to hear from you. Or perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash cam footage?”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44230315004.