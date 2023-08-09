News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Hunt for predator with skull tattoo and black jogging bottoms who groped teenage girl walking dog

The hunt is on to find a male predator with a skull tattoo and black jogging bottoms who groped a teenage girl walking a dog early in the morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:13 BST- 1 min read

The dangerous pervert, aged between 30 and 40 who was wearing a white T-shirt, carried out the brazen daylight sex attack as the girl walked a dog along Hazel Avenue, Farnborough, around 6.30am on Saturday.

READ NOW: People in the dock

But despite his attempts to overpower the child, she was able to fight him off and flee the scene. “The incident occurred when a teenage girl was walking a dog. She was approached by a man she did not know who grabbed her and touched her inappropriately. She was able for force him off and left the area,” a police statement said.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers are investigating and we are looking to identify the man and speak with anyone who was in the area around this time. The man is described as white, around 6ft tall and being between 30 and 40 years old. He has short brown hair and no facial hair.

“He was wearing a white t-shirt with an Under Armour logo on it, black jogging bottoms and he had a tattoo of a skull on his left upper arm. If you were in the area, or recognise this description, then we want to hear from you. Or perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash cam footage?”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44230315004.

Alternatively, submit information on the police website.