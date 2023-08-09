News you can trust since 1877
People in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for their crimes

People have been in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for their crimes.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST

Gary Byrne, 46, of Waverley Road, Portsmouth, breached a community order after failing to attend unpaid work.

Byrne, who was originally convicted for using threatening behaviour, was told to pay costs of £60 and attend 15 rehabilitation days.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Amy Pickance, 30, of Methuen Road, Portsmouth, drove a vehicle above the 30mph speed limit along Anglesea Road on May 5, 2021.

She was fined £85 and told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34. Three penalty points were placed on her licence.

Alexander King, 33, of Leigh Road, Eastleigh, committed an offence during the period of a community order imposed for assault offences - including on an emergency worker.

Magistrates handed out a six-month alcohol requirement treatment program and 15 rehabilitation days.

An order was made for occupants of vehicles on land at The Gunsite, Ferry Road, Hayling Island, to be removed following a complaint over their presence on land under the Public Order Act.

Ryan Meyer, 26, of no fixed address, admitted three breaches of a supervision requirement after being released from prison.

He was jailed for 14 days.