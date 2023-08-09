People have been in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for their crimes.

Gary Byrne, 46, of Waverley Road, Portsmouth, breached a community order after failing to attend unpaid work.

Byrne, who was originally convicted for using threatening behaviour, was told to pay costs of £60 and attend 15 rehabilitation days.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Amy Pickance, 30, of Methuen Road, Portsmouth, drove a vehicle above the 30mph speed limit along Anglesea Road on May 5, 2021.

She was fined £85 and told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34. Three penalty points were placed on her licence.

Alexander King, 33, of Leigh Road, Eastleigh, committed an offence during the period of a community order imposed for assault offences - including on an emergency worker.

Magistrates handed out a six-month alcohol requirement treatment program and 15 rehabilitation days.

An order was made for occupants of vehicles on land at The Gunsite, Ferry Road, Hayling Island, to be removed following a complaint over their presence on land under the Public Order Act.

Ryan Meyer, 26, of no fixed address, admitted three breaches of a supervision requirement after being released from prison.