Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police hunting for a man who knocked on a woman’s door before touching her inappropriately and hitting her in the face and then making off with a handbag have made an arrest.

Police have made an arrest

The force issued a public appeal for the man earlier today following the shocking incident in Waterlooville this morning just after 7am.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, aged in her 40s, was at an address on Vian Road when the man knocked at the door. A police spokesperson added: “When she opened it, he touched her inappropriately under her clothes and hit her in the face, causing a cut across her nose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He demanded she handed money over. She gave him her handbag and he made off. The handbag and items from inside it have been found in the local area.”

Now police have revealed they have made an arrest. “A 38-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and sexual assault. He is currently in police custody,” a spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Katt Green said earlier: “We understand this incident will have caused concern amongst members of the community. Please be assured that we are working hard to follow all lines of enquiry and to identify the man responsible for this incident.

“You may notice officers in the area today; if you have any concerns please feel free to approach them. If you have any information that could assist us, please contact us as soon as possible.”