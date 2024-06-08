Police make arrest after hunt for man who groped, hit and robbed woman at Waterlooville door
The force issued a public appeal for the man earlier today following the shocking incident in Waterlooville this morning just after 7am.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was at an address on Vian Road when the man knocked at the door. A police spokesperson added: “When she opened it, he touched her inappropriately under her clothes and hit her in the face, causing a cut across her nose.
“He demanded she handed money over. She gave him her handbag and he made off. The handbag and items from inside it have been found in the local area.”
Now police have revealed they have made an arrest. “A 38-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and sexual assault. He is currently in police custody,” a spokesperson said.
Detective Inspector Katt Green said earlier: “We understand this incident will have caused concern amongst members of the community. Please be assured that we are working hard to follow all lines of enquiry and to identify the man responsible for this incident.
“You may notice officers in the area today; if you have any concerns please feel free to approach them. If you have any information that could assist us, please contact us as soon as possible.”
If you have any information contact police online or on 101 quoting 44240240353. Provide more information to be added to a crime report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary