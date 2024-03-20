Hunt on for Marks & Spencer meat thief who tried to steal £250 of goods in Whiteley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police release CCTV image

Police have released a CCTV image of a shoplifting incident at the M&S store at the Whiteley Shopping Centre. It was reported that at just before 11am on Saturday 16 March, a man attempted to steal meat worth £250.

"On attempting to leave the store, the man was challenged by security staff. It was reported that he tipped out meat from a bag before verbally abusing staff. He then left," police said.

"The man has been described as white, aged in his 50s, of medium build with grey/brown hair. We have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to about this incident and other reported, similar incidents."