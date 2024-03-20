Hunt on for Marks & Spencer meat thief who tried to steal £250 of goods in Whiteley

Police are hunting a Marks & Spencer meat thief who attempted to steal £250 worth of goods.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:56 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 14:16 GMT
Police release CCTV image

Police have released a CCTV image of a shoplifting incident at the M&S store at the Whiteley Shopping Centre. It was reported that at just before 11am on Saturday 16 March, a man attempted to steal meat worth £250.

"On attempting to leave the store, the man was challenged by security staff. It was reported that he tipped out meat from a bag before verbally abusing staff. He then left," police said.

"The man has been described as white, aged in his 50s, of medium build with grey/brown hair. We have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to about this incident and other reported, similar incidents."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240114365.

Alternatively, go to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

