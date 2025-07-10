Hunt on for Portsmouth pervert who made lewd comments to two terrified girls

The hunt is on for a Portsmouth pervert who approached two girls before making lewd remarks to the terrified children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Police said they received a report on Tuesday 8 July that a man “made lewd and inappropriate gestures towards two girls” who were in a park off Crasswell Street between 3.45pm and 4pm. The man did not expose himself, the force said.

Fratton community campaigner Jacob Short said a “concerned” mum approached him over the "disturbing incident”. He wrote on Facebook: “Her daughter and a friend were waiting to be picked up when they were approached by a man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “(The man) gestured for them to come over. Thankfully, both girls were able to get away safely.”

According to Mr Short, the man has been described as early 30s, around 5 '8 with a medium build who was wearing jeans, a denim jacket, a white t-shirt, and a black baseball cap. He was clean-shaven.

Police added: “The girls were not physically harmed in any way. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Call police on 101 with information.