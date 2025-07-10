Hunt on for Portsmouth pervert who made lewd comments to two terrified girls

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 18:45 BST
The hunt is on for a Portsmouth pervert who approached two girls before making lewd remarks to the terrified children.

Police

Police said they received a report on Tuesday 8 July that a man “made lewd and inappropriate gestures towards two girls” who were in a park off Crasswell Street between 3.45pm and 4pm. The man did not expose himself, the force said.

Fratton community campaigner Jacob Short said a “concerned” mum approached him over the "disturbing incident”. He wrote on Facebook: “Her daughter and a friend were waiting to be picked up when they were approached by a man.”

He added: “(The man) gestured for them to come over. Thankfully, both girls were able to get away safely.”

According to Mr Short, the man has been described as early 30s, around 5 '8 with a medium build who was wearing jeans, a denim jacket, a white t-shirt, and a black baseball cap. He was clean-shaven.

Police added: “The girls were not physically harmed in any way. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Call police on 101 with information.

