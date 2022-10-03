Hunt on to find hit and run cyclist who mowed down female pensioner near fruit and vegetable stall
THE hunt is on to find a hit and run cyclist who mowed down a female pensioner near a fruit and vegetable stall.
A 70-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Street, Aldershot, near the fruit and vegetable market stall when she was struck.
‘She was in a collision with a cyclist which resulted in her being knocked to the ground,’ a police statement said.
The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance where she was treated for injuries to her wrist and hip following the incident at 9.10am on Saturday September 10,
Police are now issuing CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the incident.
He was described as black, aged 30-40, about 5'10in tall and was wearing a red and white cycling helmet, red cycling gloves, glasses, a grey hooded jumper, dark bottoms and white trainers.
Anyone with information call police on 101 with reference number 44220369229.