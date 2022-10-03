A 70-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Street, Aldershot, near the fruit and vegetable market stall when she was struck.

‘She was in a collision with a cyclist which resulted in her being knocked to the ground,’ a police statement said.

Police hunt cyclist. Pic Hants police

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance where she was treated for injuries to her wrist and hip following the incident at 9.10am on Saturday September 10,

Police are now issuing CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

He was described as black, aged 30-40, about 5'10in tall and was wearing a red and white cycling helmet, red cycling gloves, glasses, a grey hooded jumper, dark bottoms and white trainers.