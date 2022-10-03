News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hunt on to find hit and run cyclist who mowed down female pensioner near fruit and vegetable stall

THE hunt is on to find a hit and run cyclist who mowed down a female pensioner near a fruit and vegetable stall.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:42 am

A 70-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Street, Aldershot, near the fruit and vegetable market stall when she was struck.

‘She was in a collision with a cyclist which resulted in her being knocked to the ground,’ a police statement said.

Read More

Read More
Fareham MP Suella Braverman's personal phone number for sale on internet along w...
Police hunt cyclist. Pic Hants police

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance where she was treated for injuries to her wrist and hip following the incident at 9.10am on Saturday September 10,

Police are now issuing CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

He was described as black, aged 30-40, about 5'10in tall and was wearing a red and white cycling helmet, red cycling gloves, glasses, a grey hooded jumper, dark bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information call police on 101 with reference number 44220369229.