I asked AI what the most crime-ridden areas of Portsmouth are - sorry Charles Dickens!

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th May 2025, 15:26 BST
Charles Dickens, born in Portsmouth in 1812, created some of literature's best-known fictional characters and is regarded by many as the greatest novelist of the Victorian era.

However, the esteem of the area named after the great man does not quite live up to the same impeccable standards – with it ranked the most crime-ridden area in Portsmouth, according to AI.

When we asked ChatGBT what the worst crime areas were in the city, the AI machine said: “Portsmouth, like many cities, has areas that are perceived as less desirable due to higher crime rates, social issues, or economic challenges. While these perceptions can vary, several neighbourhoods in Portsmouth have been highlighted in surveys and crime reports as areas of concern.”

And with the Charles Dickens area ranked as top, ChatGBT said of the prestigiously named location: “Consistently reported as the most crime-ridden area in Portsmouth, with a significant number of violent and sexual offences.”

The AI device then added a spot of advice to people. It said: “It's important to note that crime can occur in any area, and factors such as community engagement, local initiatives, and individual experiences play significant roles in shaping the safety and desirability of a neighbourhood.

“If you're considering moving to Portsmouth or any city, it's advisable to visit the area, speak with local residents, and consult up-to-date crime statistics to make an informed decision.”

See the rest of the areas below which are ranked as being the worst for crime and “areas to avoid” in Portsmouth.

Charles Dickens: Consistently reported as the most crime-ridden area in Portsmouth, with a significant number of violent and sexual offences. Pictured is the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum.

1. Charles Dickens area of Portsmouth is most crime-ridden

Charles Dickens: Consistently reported as the most crime-ridden area in Portsmouth, with a significant number of violent and sexual offences. Pictured is the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum. Photo: NW

St Thomas: Noted for a high volume of reported crimes, particularly violent and sexual offences. Pictured: St Thomas Street

2. St Thomas

St Thomas: Noted for a high volume of reported crimes, particularly violent and sexual offences. Pictured: St Thomas Street Photo: Google

Fratton: A busy area with a notable number of reported crimes, including violent and sexual offences. Pictured: A man being arrested in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Fratton

Fratton: A busy area with a notable number of reported crimes, including violent and sexual offences. Pictured: A man being arrested in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Somerstown: An area with higher levels of deprivation and unemployment, undergoing regeneration efforts. Pictured: Officers in Somerstown following reports of persistent drug use and anti-social behaviour.

4. Somerstown

Somerstown: An area with higher levels of deprivation and unemployment, undergoing regeneration efforts. Pictured: Officers in Somerstown following reports of persistent drug use and anti-social behaviour. Photo: Freddie Webb

