Police were attending to the crash – ironically due to the driver being distracted – when they spotted the van driver behind them using his phone to take pictures. It led to officers serving papers and issuing a warning to other drivers following the incident in Dibden, in the New Forest, on Saturday afternoon.

READ NOW: Dog missing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on Twitter, with the caption ‘it’s not worth the risk’, said: ‘Whilst we were dealing with this crash in Dibden caused by distracted driving, a van driver decided to take pictures of the crash with his phone, also distracted from driving. He has been sent on his way with prosecuting paperwork for his picture.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.