Idiot van driver faces prosecution for taking pictures of car flipped on roof in front of police

An idiot van driver who stopped to take pictures of a crashed car on its roof while driving in front of cops will now face prosecution.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read

Police were attending to the crash – ironically due to the driver being distracted – when they spotted the van driver behind them using his phone to take pictures. It led to officers serving papers and issuing a warning to other drivers following the incident in Dibden, in the New Forest, on Saturday afternoon.

A post on Twitter, with the caption ‘it’s not worth the risk’, said: ‘Whilst we were dealing with this crash in Dibden caused by distracted driving, a van driver decided to take pictures of the crash with his phone, also distracted from driving. He has been sent on his way with prosecuting paperwork for his picture.’

Cops catch driver taking pictures of crash. Pic Hants policeCops catch driver taking pictures of crash. Pic Hants police
