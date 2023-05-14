News you can trust since 1877
Search party hunts dog missing for a week on Emsworth Harbour mud flats - as public warned of danger

Firefighters have been called to Emsworth Harbour coast after a dog has been missing for a week on mud flats.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 12:19 BST

Rescue teams have been attempting to bring the 10-year-old Labrador to safety after the pet fled its home on Thorney Island before finding its way to the harbour. Despite numerous sightings, firefighters and the Coastguard have been unable to bring the pooch to safety from the mud flats.

A warning has been issued to the public from the Hampshire fire and rescue service, which said: ‘We ask that no members of public attempt to enter the muddy areas to rescue the dog.’

The dog is not believed to be in any immediate danger and is able to roam on the mud flats without getting stuck - unlike people. ‘The dog was seen about 300 metres out and when the Coastguard tried to rescue him he ran off and got away because he is quicker than them,’ a firefighter from Havant, involved in the rescue, said.

‘He’s still out there and has been for a week. I’m not sure how he is surviving but he seems to be eating - he was seen going for a poo at one point. He’s come in close at times but we’re now hoping for a high tide to push the dog away from the mud flats. If a person went on them they would get stuck but the dog wouldn’t.’

Firefighter Chris Thearle added: ‘We urge people to take caution, be aware of the terrain they are walking upon and ensure they have the what3words app available so if required our crews are provided with an accurate location.’

Rescue teams look for dog at Emsworth Harbour. Pic HIWFRSRescue teams look for dog at Emsworth Harbour. Pic HIWFRS
Rescue teams look for dog at Emsworth Harbour. Pic HIWFRS
