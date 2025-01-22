Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Illegal e-scooters and e-bikes are being seized and crushed as part of the fight against crime - as well as to save lives.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, has begun plans for ‘Operation Crush’ to come into action. This is where any illegal e-vehicles will be taken and destroyed if it is suspected, or seen, to be involved in any kind of criminal activity.

The plan came into place after police officers reported seeing a large incline of criminal activity involving the e-vehicles. A large majority of those who were arrested, while involved with a e-vehicle, were found to be in possession of drugs and/or weapons on their person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When talking to Donna Jones about her plans, she said: “Sadly we have had a couple of deaths across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight over the last two or three years as we’ve seen the number of e-scooters and electric modified bikes used in our communities”.

Road Safety Sergeant Jamie Dobson and Donna Jones near the seized motorcycles and scooters at Silverlake Garage | Habibur Rahman

“This has created road safety issues. One of the biggest hazards has been people riding them on pavements, which is incredibly frightening particularly to older and more vulnerable members of the community”.

It is currently not possible for the public to receive an insurance policy for any privately owned e-vehicles within the country due to the current restrictions placed by the government. This has led to the improper uses of e-vehicles and causing those involved to take part in illegal activity.

“Anyone concerned about anyone riding a modified e-bike or electric scooter or a modified electric motorbike, if there is a crime that is in action right now and if they think it is causing a concern, they should phone 999”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Crush, the campaign behind the seizing and destroying of illegal e-vehicles, has already brought a huge success in the removal of unauthorised vehicles from public spaces.

In 2023, a total number of 41 illegal e-vehicles were seized and destroyed. In 2024 the number of illegal e-vehicles destroyed grew to 105, with expectation for the number to grow increasingly within 2025.

Watch the video embedded in this story to find out more

Hampshire Police crush illegal e-scooters and electric motorcycles at Silverlake Garage | Habibur Rahman

Police Sergeant Jamie Dobson, of the roads policing unit, finds that the seizing and destroying of these illegal e-vehicles will help bring a decrease to the number of illegal activity within public areas.

He said the following: “The idea of Operation Crush is that once the vehicles have been seized we do dispose of them so that they’re not being returned to the criminals that they were seized from…so therefore they cant continue to use them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they were seized…there were drugs seized from them and weapons, along with the dangerous use of them and the antisocial use of them”.

With the removal of illegal e-vehicles from the streets, there is hope of a lower crime rate, and improved safety for civilians within their everyday lives.

For more information about the seizing and destroying of illegal e-vehicles, as well as the laws around it, visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/advice-escooters/