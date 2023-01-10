A man was headbutted outside the Oast & Squire pub in Peak Lane, The Avenue, on December 8. Police were called at 10.16pm to reports of a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘During this incident, it’s reported that the victim was assaulted, including being head-butted and thrown to the floor, following which he hit his head on the curb and fell unconscious.

Police wish to speak to a man connected to the fight outside the Oast & Squire Pub, Fareham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘He was taken to hospital for treatment to a fractured skull, and has since been discharged.’ Police added they want to speak to identify and speak to the man pictured on the released CCTV image. They believe he holds ‘valuable information’.

Police said: ‘If this is you, or you know who this is, please get in touch. In addition, we also continue to encourage anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information to contact police. Please call 101 quoting 44220497185.’

Advertisement Hide Ad