Larky Hughes, 21, was seen scoping out houses before knocking on the woman’s door and offering her gardening work on November 18 – but insisted she paid him £2,000 up front.

Hughes, of The Spur, Wickham, asked the lady for a glass of water as he attempted to convince her to employ him before requesting a drink of lemonade. When her back was turned to fetch him a drink, Hughes raided her handbag and stole £100, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Portsmouth Crown Court

CCTV footage was recovered by police which showed Hughes in the Holbury area, near Southampton, where the burglary took place on two prior occasions.

Bi-polar sufferer Larky admitted a charge of burglary, and two charges of possessing a blade in public for a separate incident when he was caught with two lock knives in a Wickham field on March 9.

Judge David Melville KC said there was “absolutely no justification” for the burglary before telling Hughes: “(The victim) didn’t want you in the house and when her back was turned you stole money from a vulnerable woman in her 70s you distracted.”

Judge Melville went on to deliver a dressing down to Hughes - with the defendant’s dad, sat in the public gallery, not escaping the wrath of the judge.

“You say you are extremely sorry for what you have done and have learned your lesson…am I right?”, the judge asked Hughes, who said: “Yes.”

Judge Melville continued: “I take into account your age and your lack of maturity. You spend a lot of time with your father and he will keep an eye on your behaviour. A father’s role in this is very important. (Committing crimes) sometimes happens when a father takes no interest in what a son does…but I take it the father will take care and it won’t happen again.”

The judge said he was sparing Hughes jail after believing the defendant had “learnt your lesson”, but added: “If you do feel inclined to commit any further offences...think again.”

Hughes was handed a two-year jail term suspended for two years, told to pay £100 in compensation, complete 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 15 rehabilitation days.

After warning the defendant he would likely be jailed if any further offences were committed during the suspended sentence, judge Melville, turning to Hughes, said: “Do you understand?” The defendant said he did.