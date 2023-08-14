News you can trust since 1877
Three people set for trial over prostitution and human trafficking conspiracy in Portsmouth

Three people are set to go on trial following an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking in Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read

Yang Liu, 40, of Burges Road, Newham; Xiaoxia Yang, 59, of Lindsay Street, Belfast; and Moon Swee How, 57, of Rutland Road, Swindon, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday morning.

They were charged via postal requisition with conspiracy to control prostitution for gain, conspiracy to engage in human trafficking, and conspiracy to convert criminal property following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU). The charges were in connection with an investigation carried out between May 2018 and April 2019 in Portsmouth.

All three defendants did not enter pleas during the brief hearing with a trial date fixed at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 9 next year. The defendants were all granted unconditional bail.