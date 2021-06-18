The Home Office agency is tasked with encouraging and enforcing the return of illegal migrants but found none in Talbot Road, Southsea, today.

Several officers were at the property at 8am and knocked on the door before ordering someone who appeared at a window to open up.

When officers did get inside the terraced home they found a woman, who is a British national.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Immigration Enforcement in Talbot Road, Southsea, on June 18 2021 at 8am.

The Home Office said no further action was taken by officers.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron