Immigration Enforcement officers knock on Southsea home - only to find British woman inside

OFFICERS from Immigration Enforcement went to a Southsea home ‘acting on intelligence’ only to find a British woman.

By Ben Fishwick
Friday, 18th June 2021, 1:15 pm

The Home Office agency is tasked with encouraging and enforcing the return of illegal migrants but found none in Talbot Road, Southsea, today.

Several officers were at the property at 8am and knocked on the door before ordering someone who appeared at a window to open up.

When officers did get inside the terraced home they found a woman, who is a British national.

Immigration Enforcement in Talbot Road, Southsea, on June 18 2021 at 8am.

The Home Office said no further action was taken by officers.

