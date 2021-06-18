Immigration Enforcement officers knock on Southsea home - only to find British woman inside
OFFICERS from Immigration Enforcement went to a Southsea home ‘acting on intelligence’ only to find a British woman.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 1:15 pm
The Home Office agency is tasked with encouraging and enforcing the return of illegal migrants but found none in Talbot Road, Southsea, today.
Several officers were at the property at 8am and knocked on the door before ordering someone who appeared at a window to open up.
When officers did get inside the terraced home they found a woman, who is a British national.
The Home Office said no further action was taken by officers.