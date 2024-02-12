Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers remain at Delphi Way in Waterlooville following the death of a 57-year-old who was discovered at an address yesterday evening (February 11). Part of the road has been cordoned off and police are currently in the area whilst investigations continue. It is also believed that forensics were at the scene yesterday.

The police are investigating the death of a 57-year-old who was found at an address in Delphi Way, Waterlooville. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We can confirm that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 57 year-old woman in Waterlooville.

"Her body was found just before 5:00pm on Sunday 11 February at an address on Delphi Way. Her family has been informed.

"As part of our enquiries to establish what happened, a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody."