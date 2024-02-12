Police crime scene set up following death of 57-year-old in Waterlooville - 37-year-old arrested
Police officers remain at Delphi Way in Waterlooville following the death of a 57-year-old who was discovered at an address yesterday evening (February 11). Part of the road has been cordoned off and police are currently in the area whilst investigations continue. It is also believed that forensics were at the scene yesterday.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We can confirm that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 57 year-old woman in Waterlooville.
"Her body was found just before 5:00pm on Sunday 11 February at an address on Delphi Way. Her family has been informed.
"As part of our enquiries to establish what happened, a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody."
The force is looking into the circumstances of the death including the possibility the woman was also raped.