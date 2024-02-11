Man, 37, arrested over murder of woman, 57, at Waterlooville address
Police cordoned off Delphi Way in Widley, Waterlooville, after a 57-year-old woman was found dead inside a property around 5pm on Sunday. A 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. The force is looking into the circumstances of the death including the possibility the woman was also raped.
A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 57-year-old woman in Waterlooville. Her body was found just before 5.00pm on Sunday 11 February at an address on Delphi Way. Her family has been informed.
"As part of our enquiries to establish what happened, a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody."
Police and forensic officers remain at the scene this evening.