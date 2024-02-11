News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man, 37, arrested over murder of woman, 57, at Waterlooville address

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at an address, police have confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Feb 2024, 22:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police cordoned off Delphi Way in Widley, Waterlooville, after a 57-year-old woman was found dead inside a property around 5pm on Sunday. A 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. The force is looking into the circumstances of the death including the possibility the woman was also raped.

A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 57-year-old woman in Waterlooville. Her body was found just before 5.00pm on Sunday 11 February at an address on Delphi Way. Her family has been informed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As part of our enquiries to establish what happened, a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody."

Police and forensic officers remain at the scene this evening.

Related topics:WaterloovillePolice