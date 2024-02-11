Man, 37, arrested over murder of woman, 57, at Waterlooville address

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police cordoned off Delphi Way in Widley, Waterlooville, after a 57-year-old woman was found dead inside a property around 5pm on Sunday. A 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. The force is looking into the circumstances of the death including the possibility the woman was also raped.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 57-year-old woman in Waterlooville. Her body was found just before 5.00pm on Sunday 11 February at an address on Delphi Way. Her family has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of our enquiries to establish what happened, a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody."