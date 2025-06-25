In pictures: Police hunt stab and bite attackers as road reopens

Two teenagers, aged 19 and 17, were attacked at Kingston Park next to Clarkes Road in Fratton - which has now reopened after being closed last night and for much of today.

Pictures from the area reveal the crime scene as officers carry out their probe into the disturbing incident.

A police statement earlier today said of the incident: “A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he had been stabbed in the arm with a knife. He remains in hospital for treatment. His condition is described as stable and is not life threatening. A 17-year-old boy was bitten on the arm and has received treatment.

“They were involved in an altercation with three other teenagers who they are believed to have known. Enquiries are ongoing to locate all parties thought to have been involved.”

Police have yet to report making any arrests as the suspects remain at large. Police have appealed to the public for help in finding them.

A force spokesperson added: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be regularly patrolling the area today. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers.

“If you saw what happened or have information that could assist our investigation please call 101 quoting 44250278923.”

As previously reported by The News, St Mary’s Road was closed near Kingston Park yesterday evening with a police cordon also in place in the area at the recreation ground.

AA Traffic News is now reporting Clarkes Road and St Mary’s Road have reopened.

1 . Kingston Park attack Clarkes Road following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . Kingston Park attack Area of Kingston Park, Portsmouth, following knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. View of Clarkes Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Kingston Park Area of Kingston Park, following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. View of Clarkes Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales