In pictures: Police still seen at Portsmouth address where cannabis 'thrown out window' - update
As reported, uniformed and undercover cops were spotted in an alleyway at the junction of New Road and Kingston Road around 11.30am on Sunday.
Two police vans and a car were seen at the location with the force saying they attended an address “in connection with ongoing work into drug supply and cultivation”.
A force spokesperson previously said: “Once inside the property a cannabis grow was located with 17 plants, five plants appeared to have been thrown out of the window on police arrival.
“A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession with intent to supply Class B. He remains in custody at this time.”
Hampshire Police has now revealed the man has been bailed until 23 May while the investigation continues.
Officers have been seen at the location throughout much of the week removing items – with one detective seen holding two large bags.
See pictures below from the scene.