Police attended Lidl in London Road, North End, on Wednesday around 9.30pm to an incident involving a member of security and a male. It led to a 45-year-old Fratton man being arrested for allegedly assaulting the security guard who was reportedly attempting to stop a shoplifter. No further police action was taken against the man who launched a counter allegation – with no further action being taken by police, the force said. A spokeswoman said: 'We were called at 9.37pm on Wednesday to reports of an assault at Lidl. It was reported that a security guard was assaulted after attempting to stop a suspected shoplifter. 'A 45-year-old man from Fratton was arrested on suspicion of common assault. He has been released with no further action. A counter allegation was made but no further action is being taken due to lack of evidence.'