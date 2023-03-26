News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Man ambushed by knife-wielding robbers and bundled into car in Lee-on-the-Solent

A man walking along a Lee-on-the-Solent street was ambushed by knife-wielding robbers who bundled him into the back of a car – with police now releasing an image of a suspect.

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Mar 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 13:22 BST

The terrifying incident happened around 10.50pm on February 16 as the victim was walking along Twyford Drive when he was approached by two unknown men – one of whom was carrying a knife.

READ NOW: Knife menace abuses judge

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The men assaulted him and bundled him into a red car where they stole his jacket. They also tried to take his phone and a ring. He was able to get away but sustained bruising to his face and neck,’ a police statement said.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Lee-on-the-Solent last month in which a knife was used Picture: Hampshire police
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Lee-on-the-Solent last month in which a knife was used Picture: Hampshire police
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Lee-on-the-Solent last month in which a knife was used Picture: Hampshire police
Most Popular

‘During this time, the man with the knife got out of the car and attempted to break into an address on Chilcomb Close via a rear window. He demanded items from a 19-year-old male inside but made off when occupants called the police.

‘Officers have since recovered ring doorbell footage showing a man they wish to talk to in connection with this incident.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being light-skinned, possibly Asian, around 5ft 10in, wearing all-black clothing with a hood and balaclava. He spoke with a local accent.

Police are also looking for a white male wearing light grey clothing with a big black coat and black gloves with a local accent. And a man with a Scouse accent wearing all black clothing and black balaclava.

Police want to find this man. Pic Hants police
Police want to find this man. Pic Hants police
Police want to find this man. Pic Hants police

The statement added: ‘Do you recognise the man in the photo?’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Call 101 with reference 44230066210 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SEE ALSO: Police chase