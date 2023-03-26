Man ambushed by knife-wielding robbers and bundled into car in Lee-on-the-Solent
A man walking along a Lee-on-the-Solent street was ambushed by knife-wielding robbers who bundled him into the back of a car – with police now releasing an image of a suspect.
The terrifying incident happened around 10.50pm on February 16 as the victim was walking along Twyford Drive when he was approached by two unknown men – one of whom was carrying a knife.
‘The men assaulted him and bundled him into a red car where they stole his jacket. They also tried to take his phone and a ring. He was able to get away but sustained bruising to his face and neck,’ a police statement said.
‘During this time, the man with the knife got out of the car and attempted to break into an address on Chilcomb Close via a rear window. He demanded items from a 19-year-old male inside but made off when occupants called the police.
‘Officers have since recovered ring doorbell footage showing a man they wish to talk to in connection with this incident.’
He is described as being light-skinned, possibly Asian, around 5ft 10in, wearing all-black clothing with a hood and balaclava. He spoke with a local accent.
Police are also looking for a white male wearing light grey clothing with a big black coat and black gloves with a local accent. And a man with a Scouse accent wearing all black clothing and black balaclava.
The statement added: ‘Do you recognise the man in the photo?’
Call 101 with reference 44230066210 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.