The terrifying incident happened around 10.50pm on February 16 as the victim was walking along Twyford Drive when he was approached by two unknown men – one of whom was carrying a knife.

‘The men assaulted him and bundled him into a red car where they stole his jacket. They also tried to take his phone and a ring. He was able to get away but sustained bruising to his face and neck,’ a police statement said.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Lee-on-the-Solent last month in which a knife was used Picture: Hampshire police

‘During this time, the man with the knife got out of the car and attempted to break into an address on Chilcomb Close via a rear window. He demanded items from a 19-year-old male inside but made off when occupants called the police.

‘Officers have since recovered ring doorbell footage showing a man they wish to talk to in connection with this incident.’

He is described as being light-skinned, possibly Asian, around 5ft 10in, wearing all-black clothing with a hood and balaclava. He spoke with a local accent.

Police are also looking for a white male wearing light grey clothing with a big black coat and black gloves with a local accent. And a man with a Scouse accent wearing all black clothing and black balaclava.

Police want to find this man. Pic Hants police

The statement added: ‘Do you recognise the man in the photo?’

Call 101 with reference 44230066210 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.