By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 09:25 BST
Police closed off a road in Fratton last night following an incident.

The road outside the Graham Arms in Fratton was cordoned off in the early hours of the morning.
The road outside the Graham Arms in Fratton was cordoned off in the early hours of the morning. | Stu Vaizey

A section of George Street was cordoned off by officers around midnight on Saturday, August 16 and onto the early hours of Sunday. Officers were seen manning the perimeter with the Graham Arms pub also closed off on the corner of Ewart Road.

No details have yet been confirmed as to the circumstances of the incident.

The News has contacted Hampshire police for a comment and we will provide an update as soon as we have one.

