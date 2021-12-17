Intimidating Portsmouth shoplifter spared jail after assaulting Southsea shop workers

But the judge who spared John Hernandez jail said he wouldn’t be ‘holding my breath’ after giving him the chance to stay out of trouble.

John Hernandez knocked a shelf of stock to the ground in his rage at Co-op in Albert Road, Southsea, when he stole booze.

The 31-year-old, of Lake Road, Landport, admitted stealing five bottles of Prosecco worth £40 and damaging a £7 box of Coca Cola cans at the store on July 10.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He also admitted assault by beating in relation to a staff member.

And he admitted damaging a door at Eastern police investigation centre by scratching his own name into it with an unknown implement after his arrest.

Hernandez went on a month later to target Lidl in Southsea.

And he admitted assault by beating on August 3 when he assaulted a staff member. He admitted stealing steaks from the store.

Hernandez also admitted failing to turn up at court.

District judge Richard Hawgood imposed a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He imposed 15 days’ rehabilitation activities and a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Addressing the thief, judge Hawgood said: ‘I’m going to give you this opportunity. I can’t say that I’m holding my breath very optimistically.’

Hernandez must pay £7 compensation and £85 costs.

The judge had been told he has gaps of good behaviour in his ‘long record’ of wrongdoing.

‘I know that you are overtaken by your personal issues,’ he said.

But he added: ‘Other people, whether they be other shoppers or people who work in those establishments, are entitled to go about their business without intimidation or being caused distress.

‘They’re simply obeying the law unlike what you’re often doing.’

