The blaze was started outside a home in St Vincent Road, Gosport, and although the fire did not involve the property, it did sustain smoke damage.

Gosport firefighters on the scene of yesterday’s incident wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to stop the fire before clearing any smoke from the home using ventilation fans.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: ‘Shortly after midday crews from Gosport and Hightown fire stations were called to a property on St Vincent Road following reports of a blaze involving a jet ski in the front garden.

The jet ski is believed to have been set on fire on purpose yesterday afternoon. The blaze was in the front garden of a home in St Vincent Road.

‘It is believed the fire was set deliberately so police were informed and fire investigators attended.’

The crew conducted a home fire safety visit before leaving and a member of the team returned to the address later to conduct a reinspection.